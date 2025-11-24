Viewpoints: Caregiving Has Gotten Harder For American Families; Technology Helps Elderly Stay Home
The New York Times:
America’s Caregivers Are In Crisis
Caring for an aging loved one is a journey — and not a low-key pleasure trip with a clear itinerary you can plan and pack for. The road is constantly dipping and turning to accommodate the vagaries of aging. I, for instance, have lost count of how many bones my mother has broken in recent years. (Michelle Cottle, 11/24)
Stat:
Can A Smart Home Fill In Caregiving Gaps?
As Peter strode across 20th Street, his mother’s apartment building came into view. Her one-bedroom home in Philadelphia’s historic Rittenhouse Square area was a four-minute walk from the three-story row house where he lived with his wife and two children. (Jason Karlawish, 11/24)
The Boston Globe:
Bernie Sanders: Republican Health Care Ideas Are Absurd
Their proposals would take our already broken health care system and make it even worse. Here’s what we should do instead. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 11/20)
Stat:
The Problems With The Neurodiversity Movement’s Language
Watching the neurodiversity movement gain traction online and in real life has given me hope that a more inclusive and informed future isn’t too far away. In social media videos, people discuss the daily experience of being neurodiverse or how they have learned to observe and respect these traits in loved ones and family. I have watched many videos of adults with ADHD and/or autism in the workplace or at school that mirror parts of my own life. (Jack Pemment, 11/24)
The New Yorker:
Tatiana Schlossberg On Being Diagnosed With Leukemia After Giving Birth
The daughter of Caroline Kennedy writes about receiving a terminal diagnosis following the birth of her daughter, and watching Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., cut funding for the health-care system she relies on. (Tatiana Schlossberg, 11/22)