Viewpoints: Climate Change Is Making Mosquitoes More Dangerous; American Farmers Are Not OK
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Pose A Serious Threat. We’re Not Ready.
Mosquito-borne illnesses pose a serious threat to Americans that is bound to become even more dire as climate change worsens. Yet public health officials don’t have a strong grasp on strategies to protect at-risk communities. That must change — and soon. (Leana S. Wen, 9/4)
USA Today:
US Farmers Face A Silent Mental Health Crisis. What Can We Do?
Mental health problems and their most terrifying form – hurting oneself or others – know no boundaries. But the storm clouds find favorable winds in our most challenging industries, like family farms facing the many economic forces and personal dangers making it harder to get by each year. (Brian Reisinger, 9/2)
The Atlantic:
Why It’s So Hard To Know What To Do With Your Baby
When you go to a website with a question pertaining to the care and maintenance of your newborn baby, you will almost certainly see this disclaimer attached to the advice: “Ask your pediatrician.” The problem is that, in many cases, the answer depends on the pediatrician you ask. (Olga Khazan, 9/3)
The New York Times:
Erin Brockovich On What We Can Do To Combat Forever Chemicals
PFAS exposure has been associated with fertility issues and developmental delays in children. And while lawsuits have been filed against some of the biggest manufacturers of PFAS, Ms. Brockovich says those suits aren’t the only — or even the best — solution. (Erin Brockovich, 9/4)
Scientific American:
Kids Are Headed Back To School. Are They Breathing Clean Air?
Across the U.S., kids are headed back to their classrooms—just as COVID nears a fresh, late-summer peak. Somehow, four years into a viral pandemic that everyone now knows spreads through the air, most schools have done little to nothing to make sure their students will breathe safely. (Maggie Fox, 9/3)