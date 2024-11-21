Viewpoints: Combating Racial Inequity In Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis; Vaccine Damage Has Already Been Done
Stat:
Medicine Often Fails Black Cystic Fibrosis Patients Like My Sons
Twenty years ago, cystic fibrosis wasn’t a household term for me. Today, cystic fibrosis — a genetic disorder that causes a buildup of thick, sticky mucus that can damage organs, especially the lungs — has become a centerpiece of my family’s lives, sending me on an advocacy mission to improve diagnosis and care for all families, regardless of their racial or ethnic background. (Rena Barrow, 11/21)
Also —
Stat:
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz Face Tougher Opposition On Wellness Than Vaccines
While many critics of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mehmet Oz are focused on their criticisms of vaccines, that focus is somewhat misplaced. The data supporting the safety and efficacy of recommended vaccines is far beyond dispute. But the reality is that the damage to getting Americans to vaccinate has already been done. The soon-to-be nominees for Health and Human Services secretary and leader of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be focused on another battle: over wellness and prevention. (Arthur L. Caplan, 11/21)
East Bay Times:
How RFK Jr. Could Destroy One Of Civilization’s Best Achievements
Even among the chaos generated by Donald Trump’s recent Cabinet picks, one stands out for the extensive suffering and lasting institutional damage it may cause: his choice of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department. (Zeynep Tufekci, 11/20)