Viewpoints: Democrats Must Seize This Health Care Opportunity; Pharmacy Deserts Are A Public Health Failure
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
Democrats Won An Opening On Health Care. Here's How They Can Use It.
While Trump and the Republicans dither, Democrats can seize the advantage and craft a more comprehensive health care affordability bill. These five reforms can be immediately implemented to control costs. (Ezekiel J. Emanuel, 12/2)
The Boston Globe:
Pharmacy Deserts Make Staying Healthy Harder
One way to prevent closures is through payment reform to ensure that insurers compensate pharmacists - regardless of whether they are independent or part of a chain - a fair amount for dispensing drugs. (11/30)
Stat:
Health Care Workers Are Too Fast To Say A Black Patient Is A ‘Hard Stick’
I was moments away from a routine screening colonoscopy when it happened again. The warm and professional pre-procedure nurse began preparing for intravenous insertion. She tied the tourniquet loosely around my arm, took a quick glance, and untied it within seconds. “I can’t find a vein. You must be dehydrated,” she said, moving immediately to the back of my hand. (Jahidah La Roche, 12/2)
Stat:
States Must Require Better Cannabis Product Safety Warnings
The legalization of recreational marijuana has become widespread in the U.S. since Colorado’s adoption in 2012. Today, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis products. But none of these jurisdictions require adequate product warnings, calling into question state commitment to informing the public about the health risks of a now widely available drug, as is already done for alcohol and tobacco. (Howard Husock, 12/2)
Chicago Tribune:
How To Help Those Living With Dementia Beyond Awareness And Education
The United Nations recently announced a plan to address major neurological disorders, such as dementia. This is particularly significant because many countries do not always understand or treat the condition, which affects more than 57 million people worldwide. (Kevin Jameson and Jeannine Forrest, 12/1)