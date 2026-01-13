Viewpoints: Denmark’s Vaccine Success Can’t Be Copied In The US; New Dietary Guidelines Don’t Make Sense
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Baltimore Sun:
Why Denmark's Vaccine Model Won't Work Here
Vaccination policies are key to public health strategies worldwide, but approaches vary significantly between countries. In the United States, vaccine requirements for school entry and certain jobs are common, whereas in some countries, such as Denmark, they depend more on recommendations than mandates. This analysis examines the potential effects of replacing U.S. vaccine requirements with individual doctor recommendations and explains why the Danish vaccine schedule model isn’t directly suitable for the U.S. (A.J. Russo, 1/12)
Stat:
The Maddening Inconsistencies Of The New Dietary Guidelines
If I said there’s usually a flurry of excitement and questions for dietitians when the new dietary guidelines are released, I’d be lying. Most Americans don’t follow them closely, and since the recommendations are grounded in decades of research, they’ve historically rarely changed much from one cycle to the next. (Hannah Van Ark, 1/13)
Stat:
The New Food Pyramid’s Confusing, Outdated Design
When the Trump administration unveiled its new 2026 dietary guidelines, it didn’t merely revise nutrition policy. It resurrected the food pyramid as a central visual metaphor for how Americans should eat. In doing so, the administration revived not only an outdated symbol, but also an outdated way of thinking about visual communication. The resulting graphic feels less like a contemporary public health tool and more like a collection of emoji-inspired illustrations or clip art from a 1950s health pamphlet. (Debbie Millman, 1/13)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Here’s What California Should Do To Combat Medical Misinformation
Generative AI has enabled coordinated information manipulation at unprecedented scales by both domestic and foreign actors. (Anthony B. Iton, Pranay Narang, and Tiffany Ngo, 1/12)
The Washington Post:
Trump’s Daily Aspirin Use Defies Standard Health Care Recommendations
For many people, a daily aspirin may do more harm than good. (Leana S. Wen, 1/13)