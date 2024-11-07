Viewpoints: Did Voters Consider Health Care In This Election?; RFK Jr. Wants To Destroy The FDA And HHS.
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
The New Trump Administration Will Erode The Medical Profession
Unlike the first, Donald Trump’s second campaign was not focused on the Affordable Care Act or health care policy. An Associated Press poll found that most voters did not consider health care very motivating, with only 8% of voters surveyed ranking it as a top issue. Nevertheless, the results of this election will damage the medical profession. (Carmel Shachar, 11/7)
Stat:
How Will Trump’s Election Change The FDA? History Yields Some Clues
What will a second Donald Trump presidency mean for the regulation of medicines in the U.S.? History isn’t likely to repeat itself, but it will rhyme. The first Trump presidency was marked by repeated efforts to change or influence the Food and Drug Administration, from the moment Trump was elected through the pandemic. The biggest changes were generally averted because institutional forces inside the FDA and in Congress muted the administration’s most radical impulses. (Matthew Herper, 11/6)
Bloomberg:
The Irony Of Women Voting For Abortion Rights - And Trump
Trump’s position on abortion has been all over the board since he aligned himself with evangelical Christians in his first term and appointed the Supreme Court justices who reversed 54 years of legal precedent. (Mary Ellen Klas, 11/7)
Bloomberg:
AI Will Transform Medicine. There's Just One Catch
While most AI-enabled devices approved by US regulators today are diagnostic, the potential uses of the technology in health care are vast, from automating tedious administrative tasks to accelerating drug discovery. By some estimates, broad adoption of AI could save up to $360 billion in annual health spending. (11/7)