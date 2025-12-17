Viewpoints: Don’t Abandon GLP-1 Research For Alzheimer’s; Gonorrhea Drug Is Special For Several Reasons
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
GLP-1s Can’t Cure Everything After All
One of the most closely watched frontiers has been dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 7 million Americans. Early research suggested that GLP-1 medications might slow cognitive decline, fueling optimism that the drugs already transforming metabolic care could extend their reach to brain disorders. (Leana S. Wen, 12/16)
Stat:
An Antibiotic Resistance Breakthrough Offers Hope
No matter how carefully we use the antibiotics we have, drug resistant infections will continue to gain ground, forcing us to develop entirely new classes of antibiotics to defeat them. With the last new class introduced more than 20 years ago, we have reached a dangerous tipping point, with drug resistant infections expected to begin outpacing antibiotic innovation. (Manica Balasegaram, 12/17)
Modern Healthcare:
How Nonprofit Health Systems Can Start A New Path Forward
The financial stability of nonprofit health systems is at risk. When success is defined by a 3% margin, which is considered stable for nonprofit health systems, there’s no capacity to absorb deep revenue cuts. (Amy Perry, 12/17)
Stat:
U.S. Science’s Biggest Threat Isn’t Budget Cuts — It’s Lack Of Competition
Competition is one of the most powerful forces for progress. Without it, industries get complacent, productivity stalls, and leaders slowly lose their edge. Science is no exception. (Mikko Packalen, 12/17)
The Washington Post:
Caring For Elders Is Hard. A New Program Could Help.
Elder care costs are rising because demand is rising. By 2030, the number of people aged 65 and older will exceed 73 million; that’s a 30 percent increase in just one decade. (Carrie Lukas, 12/17)