Viewpoints: Employers Can Ensure Fair Access To GLP-1s; Testosterone Won’t Stop Aging Or Menopause
The Washington Post:
Here's The Key To Making GLP-1s More Affordable
To democratize access to these weight-loss drugs, we need flexible, employer-driven solutions. (Roger W. Ferguson Jr. and Grant Verstandig, 12/15)
Bloomberg:
Testosterone Isn’t A Magic Cure-All For Menopause Or Aging
In the last year or so, health influencers — and a lot of women on social media — have talked up testosterone therapy as a kind of perimenopausal panacea. They promise boundless energy, crisper thinking, better sleep — and, most of all, a roaring libido. Sounds awfully tempting. (Lisa Jarvis, 12/13)
The Atlantic:
Obamacare Changed The Politics Of Health Care
Here are some data points that Republicans ought to bear in mind as they contemplate their health-care strategy. (Jonathan Chait, 12/12)
Stat:
Metabolism Should Be A First-Class Target In Cancer Treatment
In oncology we return, again and again, to first principles. The cell is our unit of life and of medicine. When a normal cell becomes malignant, it does not merely divide faster; it eats differently. It hoards glucose, reroutes amino acids, siphons lipids, and improvises when a pathway is blocked. We have learned to poison its DNA, to derail its signaling, to enlist T cells as sentinels. We have been slower to ask a simpler question that sits at the cell’s kitchen table: What if we change what a tumor can eat? (Siddhartha Mukherjee, 12/15)
Stat:
Brain Death Doesn't Always Look Like Death
Bullets tore through Michael Thompson’s car at a stop sign, ending the life of a 35-year-old father in an instant. Just minutes earlier, he had dropped his 8-year-old daughter, Emma, at dance class, her pink tutu bouncing as she waved goodbye. (Raya Elfadel Kheirbek, 12/15)