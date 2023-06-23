Viewpoints: End Of Roe Has Had Negative Impact On OB-GYNs; Patient Navigator Details Difficulty After Roe
Editorial writers take a look at the effects of overturning Roe, Cost Plus Drug Co., nursing schools and more.
Bloomberg:
A Year Without Roe Has Taken A Toll On OB-GYNs
It’s been a year since the US Supreme Court decided Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to ban abortion. The damaging effect on healthcare is becoming ever clearer: Abortion can’t simply be excised from medical treatment without reducing the quality of other forms of care. (Lisa Jarvis, 6/22)
Columbus Dispatch:
How Has Abortion Changed In Ohio Since Roe V Wade Was Overturned
Every day, I work alongside health care providers to relieve the many logistical and practical burdens patients from across America face when trying to access basic health care – including helping people access and get an abortion. (Leah Mallinos, 6/23)
The New York Times:
Is There Any Twinge Of Regret Among The Anti-Abortion Justices?
The crisis in reproductive health care that Dobbs propelled is acute and growing. There have been, in other words, alarming consequences. (Linda Greenhouse, 6/23)
Los Angeles Times:
How The End Of Roe Turned Into A Threat To U.S. Democracy
Polls find that a majority of Americans oppose the Dobbs decision and that, not surprisingly, opposition to abortion bans has increased, in particular in places that already have them on the books. (Mary Ziegler and Reva Siegel, 6/23)
Also —
Dallas Morning News:
Policies Against DEI Will Hurt Enrollment At Nursing Schools
Opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion policies in our state’s educational institutions threatens the quality of the education of nursing students in our state. It also affects the care they will one day provide. (Sharon Myers Falk, 6/23)
Stat:
FDA Approval Of Sarepta Duchenne Genetic Therapy Gives Me Hope
When I was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy 20 years ago, there was no hope. The guidance the diagnosing doctor gave my parents was simple: Love your child as much as you can now because he won’t be here very long. That was the inspiration that my mom needed to start CureDuchenne. Her intention — our whole family’s intention — was to cure this disease so no other parents would have to go through the same traumatic prognosis. (Hawken Miller, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
One Family’s Cost To Take Care Of Mom: More Than $1 Million
The median net worth of people 75 and older is $254,800, according to the Federal Reserve, which is about the same amount that it would take to cover an estimated cost of nearly 14 months of 24/7 in-home care. Caregiving is becoming more expensive as people are living longer—those 85 to 99 are among the fastest-growing age segments—and have more complicated medical needs. (Clare Ansberry, 6/21)