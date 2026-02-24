Viewpoints: Entering Advanced Nursing Careers Just Got Harder; The Truth About Youth Gender Care
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Graduate Student Loan Limits Will Harm Advanced Nurses And U.S. Health
An ’80s-inspired student loan tweak will make it harder to enter advanced nursing roles. (Kymberlee Montgomery and Mary Ellen Glasgow, 2/23)
The New York Times:
Medical Associations Trusted Belief Over Science On Youth Gender Care
“Trust the science”? Which science? (Jesse Singal, 2/24)
Annals Of Internal Medicine:
The Current Threat To The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force And Why It Matters
Health care and public health practice in the United States faced a serious problem when the U.S. Public Health Service established the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) in 1984. We should know. We were there. (Robert S. Lawrence, MD, and Steven H. Woolf, MD, MPH, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
Aluminum In Vaccines: Why You Shouldn’t Be Concerned
People are exposed to far more aluminum from food and drink than from vaccines. (Leana S. Wen, 2/24)
Stat:
‘Two-Sided Risk’ Medicare Advantage Plans Improve Patient Outcomes
America’s health system is buckling under the weight of several converging pressures: an aging population, high rates of chronic disease, a shortage of clinicians, and rising costs. The response to these challenges will determine the future of care in this country — and new evidence suggests the solution is rooted in how we deliver and pay for care. (Ken Cohen, 2/24)