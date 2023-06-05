Viewpoints: Facility Fees Are Out Of Control; After Covid, The CDC Needs An Upgrade
Chicago Tribune:
Facility Fees Are Raising Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Patients
There is a disease that is raising out-of-pocket health care costs for patients. Medical schools aren’t teaching about this disease, and there are no medical specialists trained to treat it. It is a fiscal disease — facility fees — and it is spreading to health care facilities across the nation. (Sheldon Jacobson, 6/5)
USA Today:
Now That The Covid-19 National Public Health Emergency Is Over, It's Time To Fix The CDC
The COVID-19 pandemic made one thing very clear: We need a new CDC – a CDC for the 21st century that’s part of local communities and held accountable for its actions. (Dr. Deborah L. Birx, 6/4)
Los Angeles Times:
Why Is COVID Still Killing So Many People?
Many immunocompromised and older people are still terrified of COVID. As a transplant infectious disease doctor on the front lines, I understand why. (Peter Chin-Hong, 6/5)
The Boston Globe:
US Will Save $13.6 Billion Annually In Health Care Costs With Medically Tailored Meals
A groundbreaking cost-modeling 2022 study found that a national implementation of medically tailored meals for patients with diet-sensitive conditions and other factors — patients accounting for the highest costs in our health care system — could help avoid trips to the hospital and save $13.6 billion annually. (David B. Waters, 6/5)
Stat:
How To Protect Coverage Of PrEP
Since a Texas judge’s decision dropped earlier this spring, Braidwood v. Becerra has sent shudders down public health’s spine. Similar to earlier contraceptive mandate cases, Braidwood involves plaintiff-employers who object to paying for health insurance that includes coverage of disease screenings and PrEP for HIV on moral grounds. (Richard Hughes IV, 6/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Physician Staffing Presents Challenges, Opportunities
The healthcare industry is facing a wide variety of challenges—and solutions aren’t always straightforward. Each month, Modern Healthcare asks leaders in the field to weigh in on their approaches to the sector’s thorny issues. (Matthew McKinney and Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., 6/5)