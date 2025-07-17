Viewpoints: FDA Takes a Back Seat On Oversight Of Biologics Under RFK Jr.; Universal Ban On PFAS Is Overdue
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
Stat:
RFK Jr.’s FDA Is Flipping The Script On Biologics Like Stem Cells
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems ready to flip the script on Food and Drug Administration oversight of biologics like stem cells. Normally, the FDA is in the driver’s seat, determining proper oversight and regulations based on its scientific, medical, and legal expertise. However, under Kennedy, the FDA instead looks ready to follow the lead of a hodge-podge of state laws, politicians, and stem cell clinic doctors. (Paul Knoepfler, 7/17)
Bloomberg:
Stop Playing Whac-A-Mole With Forever Chemicals
The more you learn about PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — the worse it gets. Though improvements in monitoring and remediation techniques are welcome, what the world needs first and foremost is a universal ban on the chemicals. In fact, we needed it yesterday. (Lara Williams, 7/17)
The New York Times:
Trump’s Science Policy Is Not A Covid Reckoning. It’s A Wrecking Ball
In March 2020, I disobeyed an order from the City of San Francisco to close down the H.I.V. clinic where I serve as medical director. I knew that complying with the order, which came as part of the city’s stringent Covid-19 lockdown, would have left our poor and homeless patients without anywhere to get treatment. (Monica Gandhi, 7/17)
Stat:
Medical Trial Participants Are Often Underpaid
For decades, the consensus among research ethicists and federal regulators has been that compensation of medical research participants runs a serious risk of undue influence or inducement: making a participant an offer that is so enticing that they can’t refuse, even against their better judgment. In practice, this means that institutional review boards (IRBs) often try to avoid payment that is “too high.” But what if this approach is wrong? (Jake Eberts and Jill Fisher, 7/17)
The Washington Post:
Palliative Care Blurs The Personal And Political At The Doctor’s Office
Some days, I feel that my body and the American body politic are both dying of a similar disease: a deadly cancer, impervious to standard treatment, that is rapidly spreading through blood, bone and lymph to destroy vital organs and connective tissue. (Kim Fellner, 7/15)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri Fraternity Hazing Danny’s Law Will Help Save Lives
As we approach the start of fraternity hazing season, a new Missouri law will go a long way to help prevent future tragedies. On July 10, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed what is now known as Danny’s Law. State Rep. Sherri Gallick and state Sen. Kurtis Gregory co-sponsored the bill, which is intended to incentivize witnesses to hazing incidents to call 911 before the damage is irreversible. (David W. Bianchi, 7/16)