Viewpoints: Fear, Anxiety Are Altering Health Insurance Decisions; Health Care Leaders Need To Protect Subsidies
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
How Fear, Frustration, And Anxiety Affect Health Insurance Decisions
We both lost our jobs as public health diplomats with the U.S. Agency for International Development last summer. Our termination from federal service also meant that both of us lost our health insurance coverage. The complex process of finding coverage outside of employer-provided plans was chaotic, distressing, and illuminating of our cognitive biases. And these challenges compounded the already painful experience of an unexpected loss of both a job and professional identity. (Amit Chandra and Alison Hoover, 11/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Congress’ Failures On ACA Subsidies, Medicaid Hurt Healthcare
Heathcare leaders need to advocate for the healthcare tax credits, says Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association. (Sister Mary Haddad, 11/17)
Stat:
My Alarming Experiment With A Chatbot 'Therapist'
With the rise of ChatGPT and social media companies like Snapchat and Instagram integrating AI chatbots into their platforms, conversing with an AI companion has become a regular part of many people’s lives. One recent study found that nearly 75% of teens have used AI companion chatbots at least once, with more than half saying they use chatbot platforms at least a few times a month. (Ellen Hengesbach, 11/15)
The New York Times:
Want People To Have More Babies? Make I.V.F. Easier To Get.
Trump’s policies on in vitro fertilization are underwhelming but his announcement still made me optimistic. (Ruxandra Teslo, 11/17)
Bloomberg:
FDA Hormone Therapy Policy Change Risks Repeating Same Mistakes
If you’re a woman of a certain age, your social media feed is likely filled with advice on what hormones you should take. The promises made by menopause influencers about hormone therapy are expansive: easing hot flashes and night sweats for starters, but also promoting better brain and heart health, improving muscle mass and bone strength, boosting energy, and even enhancing your sex life. (Lisa Jarvis, 11/16)