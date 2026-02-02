Viewpoints: Government Has No Power To Fix Falling Birth Rates; The EPA Took Public Health Back A Century
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
The White House Can’t Make Babies Great Again
Governments can’t increase birth rates. Instead, learn to cope with a shrinking population. (Matthew Lynn, 2/2)
Stat:
EPA Value Of Life Policy Betrays A Century Of Public Health Victories
What is the value of a human life? According to the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency, the answer is zero dollars. (Michelle A. Williams, 2/2)
Bloomberg:
Nature Study Of DeepMind’s AlphaGenome Should Cheer Even AI Skeptics
Google DeepMind's AlphaGenome platform seeks to connect genetic typos to a particular function, which could have applications in predicting the impact of rare genetic diseases and determining which mutations drive cancer. (Lisa Jarvis, 1/30)
Stat:
Psychedelics Research Has A Transparency Problem
Most drug trials are designed to keep personal experience out of the room. Psychedelic research is the exception. Walking into a psychedelic trial site, you will encounter clinicians, statisticians, and facilitators who often first became interested in this work through their own psychedelic experiences. (Ian Reardon, 2/2)
The New York Times:
Want To Make A Difference? Donate Your Kidney.
Nearly 50,000 people in the United States die each year because there are not enough kidneys for transplant, which adds up to more than double the number of annual murder victims. (German Lopez, 2/2)