Viewpoints: Home Hospital Care Is A Win For All; Medicaid Disenrollment Numbers Are Unacceptable
The Boston Globe:
Providing Hospital-Level Care At Home Saves Money. The Government Should Allow More Of It
At 86, retired nurse Eleanor McLaughlin suffers from congestive heart failure. She spent months in hospitals last year. After McLaughlin recently went to the emergency room with trouble breathing and swollen legs, she was offered the chance to return to her Needham apartment with hospital-level care. She jumped at it. (7/26)
The Star Tribune:
Smart Approach Keeps Minnesotans Insured
The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency this spring brought with it a massive health care challenge: redetermining eligibility for the 94 million people across the nation who depend on medical assistance. (7/25)
Newsweek:
Moving Fast And Breaking Things—How Some Health Care Startups Are Putting Patients At Risk
Trust forms the bedrock of an ethical health care system, one that fosters an environment that prioritizes the well-being of the patient above all else. But as health care startups attempt to reshape the delivery of patient care, major concerns have emerged regarding the prioritization of business interests over patient outcomes. (Manan Shah, 7/25)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Marketplace Forces Can Improve Healthcare In Ohio
Ohio's healthcare landscape is coming into some very bumpy challenges in the days ahead. The complications of the affordability crisis in our state are well known. (Bob McEwen, 7/25)