Viewpoints: How Do We Address The Shortage Of Geriatricians?; The Case For Not Lowering Medicare Drug Costs
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
East Bay Times:
America's Decline In Geriatric Medical Care Hurts Us All
Between 2010 and 2020, the number of Americans over the age of 65 grew faster than it has in more than 100 years. The American population is older than it’s ever been, with more than 55 million people over 65. But those fortunate enough to live well into “late adulthood” also face an unfortunate reality: There are not enough doctors to give them the care they need. (Pamela Paul, 1/21)
Stat:
Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Need A Floor
Soon, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will begin the price negotiation process on a new set of 15 drugs. The new Trump administration should seize the opportunity to change the program to protect the most valuable drug innovation, while also cutting spending on low-value treatments. (Darius Lakdawalla, 1/22)
Stat:
New Dietary Guidelines Could Take Cue From Native American Diet
Plant-based foods are center stage in the new scientific report from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC). The committee recommended that the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines “include more nutrient-dense plant-based meal and dietary recommendation options,” prioritize plant-based protein over animal protein, and center plain water, instead of dairy milk and soda, as a beverage of choice. The recommendations are not binding, but I hope that the Department of Health and Human Services along with the Department of Agriculture will enshrine them in the official guidelines formerly known as the food pyramid. (Jonathan Nez, 1/22)
Kansas City Star:
Dangers Of AI: Deepfakes In Missouri, Chatbots, Teen Safety
In 2023, a 14-year-old boy in Florida, Sewell Setzer III, developed a relationship with a lifelike artificial intelligence chatbot. The relationship grew and Sewell began to confide his vulnerabilities in this chatbot. A few months later, Sewell fatally shot himself in his bathroom in Orlando, weeks before he would have turned 15. According to a wrongful death lawsuit, the AI chatbot exacerbated his despair and played an instrumental role in his death. Beyond the tragedy of teen suicide, this and other stories are a stark warning in this new era of AI. (Shivan Bhavnani, 1/22)
The CT Mirror:
The State Is Under-Funding CT's Community Health Centers
Connecticut’s Community Health Centers are the medical, dental, and behavioral health home to over 440,000 people and play a critical role in the state’s health care strategy. As a safety net provider, nearly 60% of our patients are covered by the state’s HUSKY (Medicaid) program. While acting as the patient’s medical home, these centers keep patients from developing more serious conditions with higher costs. (Shawn Frick, 1/22)