Viewpoints: How The US Botched The Covid Response; One Judge Should Not Hold Abortion Hostage
Editorial writers discuss covid, mifepristone , clinical trials and more.
The Washington Post:
Report Says U.S. Federal Government Bungled Covid Pandemic Response
Looking back at the U.S. response to the pandemic, many setbacks and mistakes are well-known. But a closer examination by a team of seasoned experts has brought to the surface a profoundly unsettling conclusion. (4/24)
Los Angeles Times:
Supreme Court Case On Mifepristone Points To A Judicial Crisis
Mifepristone has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 2000 as part of a two-drug protocol that is used to terminate pregnancies. It is estimated that 54% of abortions in the United States use these drugs. Before the federal district court’s order that the sale and distribution of mifepristone be stopped, never had any judge overruled the FDA’s approval of a drug. (Erwin Chemerinsky, 4/25)
Stat:
Clinical Trials Can Happen At Home
In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the clinical trials industry came to a screeching halt. With the health system focused on this new disease and many trial participants in lockdown, monthly trial starts fell by 50%, McKinsey reported. But it didn’t have to be this way. (Ben Green, 4/26)
The Tennessean:
Why Rejecting AIDS Funding Was Right Move For Tennessee
The CDC uses funding to impose policies on states and AIDS service organizations that are not to the benefit of HIV-positives. These seem designed to increase case counts so as to increase lifetime customers for the lucrative AIDS drug industry. (Tom Busse, 4/25)