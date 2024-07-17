Viewpoints: How To Make Extreme Heat Less Lethal; New OB-GYNs Wary Of Working In Texas
Editorial writers discuss extreme heat, effects of overturning Roe, 988, and more.
Bloomberg:
Heat Waves Don't Have To Be So Deadly
The early days of Covid-19 were a nightmare of packed hospitals and the constant wail of ambulances, the kind of apocalyptic scenes nobody wants to experience again. Now imagine them happening every summer but without a pandemic. (Mark Gongloff, 7/17)
Stat:
Texas Abortion Law Complicates Certification Process For OB-GYNs
Taking the oral examination is the final step in becoming a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist (OB-GYN). It is a challenge in the best of circumstances. But instead of worrying about how to respond to questions about the management of uterine cancers or peripartum hemorrhage, test candidates are worried about the legal risks of taking this exam, which must be done in Dallas, home of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). (Madeline Cohen, Sarah O'Connor and Nicole Huberfeld, 7/17)
Los Angeles Times:
The Mental Health Crisis Hotline Is Working. Why Aren't We Better Funding It?
The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline remains one of the most significant, easily accessible resources ever created to help people in crisis. So two years after its launch, why aren’t states investing more to meet the demand for its services? (Chuck Ingoglia, 7/16)
Newsweek:
A Second Chance Within Reach—Addressing The Organ Shortage With Today's Technology
The human cost of organ scarcity is tragically real. In the United States alone, more than 100,000 patients wait for the possibility of an organ transplant. Every eight minutes, a new name joins the waiting list, while 17 die on the list each day—a stark reminder of the critical shortage and soaring demand for organs. (Lisa Anderson, 7/16)