Viewpoints: How To Mitigate The Dangers Of Social Media; Project NextGen Should Expand Into Antivirals
The Atlantic:
A Germ Theory For The Internet
For years, a primary metaphor for the internet has been the “town square,” an endless space for free expression where everyone can have their say. But as scaled digital platforms have grown to dominate most of modern life, metaphors centered solely on speech have failed to explain our current civic dysfunction. (Thomas Krendl Gilbert and Nathaniel Lubin, 6/21)
Stat:
Jerome Adams On The Need For New Antivirals For Covid
The U.S. Covid-19 Public Health Emergency declaration may have ended, but the virus remains. Now is the moment to leverage the successes and challenges of fostering innovative Covid therapeutics to prepare for the future waves that we inevitably face from new variants. (Jerome Adams, 6/22)
The New York Times:
The Government Must Say What It Knows About Covid’s Origins
Three researchers at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, who had fallen ill in November 2019 had been experimenting with SARS-like coronaviruses under inadequate biosafety conditions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing current and former U.S. officials. (Zeynep Tufekci, 6/21)
Miami Herald:
Remove The Stigma And Address The Mental Health And Well-Being Of Black Men
To truly address the mental-health disparities men face, it is essential to implement comprehensive strategies. These include increasing access to mental health services, fostering culturally competent care and combating the stigma of seeking help. (Ruban Roberts, 6/21)
Stat:
Tori Bowie And The Unacceptable Rates Of Black Maternal Death
The horror stories of Black women dying or coming close to death in childbirth never seem to stop coming. The most recent headlines have been about the tragic case of three-time Olympian Tori Bowie, who died in her home from childbirth complications. Her teammate Tianna Madison wrote on Instagram, “THREE (3) of the FOUR (4) of us who ran on the SECOND fastest 4x100m relay of all time, the 2016 Olympic Champions have nearly died or died in childbirth.” (Omare Jimmerson, 6/21)
The CT Mirror:
CT Teens Are Being Targeted By Big Vape
We are living in an age where e-cigarette companies look to create a whole new generation of nicotine addicts, where addiction is treated as a crime, and where public policy aiming to prevent youth addictions has failed America’s children. (Juan Borrego, 6/21)