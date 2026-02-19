Viewpoints: ICE Is Causing A Health Crisis; FDA’s Reversal On Moderna Vaccine Can’t Undo The Damage
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
The New York Times:
'Our Patients Are More Frightened And Sicker Than Ever'
Our patients face a cruel calculus: seek essential medical care and risk detention, or stay home and risk their lives. (Elizabeth Whidden, Robin Canada and D. Daphne Owen, 2/19)
The Washington Post:
FDA’s Reversal On Moderna’s Flu Vaccine Won’t Repair All The Damage
Moderna is breathing a sigh of relief now that the Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that it will review the company’s application for a new flu vaccine — a dramatic reversal from the agency’s refusal to do so just a week ago. (2/18)
The New York Times:
The MAHA Coalition Is Falling Apart
It’s been a bumpy year for public health. Even so, last week’s precedent-breaking news that the F.D.A. wouldn’t even bother to consider Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine for approval felt like a dark revelation. (David Wallace-Wells, 2/18)
Stat:
How GLP-1 Use And Eating Disorders Intersect
It makes my head spin to think about how much GLP-1s have changed the medical weight management landscape in such a short time. We’ve gone from weight loss drug shortages to a problem of excess — and eating disorders. (Jody Dushay, 2/19)
Stat:
What I Learned From Psychedelics: The Guides, Not The Drug, Are Key
During my first psychedelic session, a violin flourish turned the sky yellow. A comet’s tail of severed body parts flew past and receded behind me. Speaking with the guides and study staff in the hours and days that followed, I came to understand the humor: Breast cancer was not who I was. The imagery provided a metaphorical lens through which I could view my illness. (Erica Rex, 2/19)