Viewpoints: Immigration Enforcement Is Harming Health Care; Why Is American Health Care So Expensive?
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
Immigration Enforcement Is Further Straining The Health System
I first learned to fear law enforcement when I was 9 years old. I had just arrived in the United States from Mexico without documentation, and I quickly understood that uniforms, sirens, and official questions could change the course of a family’s life. I learned early which streets to avoid, when to stay quiet, and how fear could shape everyday decisions. (Jesus Ruiz, 1/27)
The Boston Globe:
A Misdiagnosis In America’s Health Care Crisis
Washington keeps arguing over who should pay the bill while ignoring what’s driving costs in the first place — a policy failure decades in the making. (Ashish K. Jha, 1/26)
Stat:
Clinical Trials That Aren’t Diverse Harm Science
At the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting last year, researchers presented the results of a large Phase 3 breast cancer clinical trial that led to the approval of inavolisib, an important new drug for breast cancer. In the study, inavolisib significantly improved survival rates among patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer who also carry a genetic mutation that makes them resistant to standard endocrine therapy. (Yehoda Martei, 1/27)
The New York Times:
The Trump Administration Now Thinks Clean Air Is Worthless
Average Americans could experience significant hits to their health and their pocketbooks. (Richard L. Revesz, 1/26)
The Baltimore Sun:
AI In Health Care Is A Game-Changer For Patients
Maryland was one of the most active U.S. states on AI policy in 2025. The General Assembly advanced multiple AI‑related bills and strategic planning initiatives, focusing on consumer protection, state government AI use, ethical standards, algorithmic discrimination, education impacts and long-term AI governance. (Peter Shen, 1/26)