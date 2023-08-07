Viewpoints: It Won’t Be Long Before AI Replaces Human Doctors; Will Ohio Protect Reproductive Rights?
Editorial writers discuss AI in health care, abortion rights, lobotomies and more.
Houston Chronicle:
AI Could Replace Doctors. It's Time To Prepare.
Many physicians have concluded that AI will never replace a hand at the bedside. As a former medical school dean and hospital vice president, I disagree. And this isn’t just my opinion. At an international meeting recently in Parma, Italy, attended by health policy experts and physicians, only one — a physician — argued that I was wrong. (Arthur Garson, 8/4)
The New York Times:
Abortion Rights And Democracy Are Being Put To The Test In Ohio
An unusual special election that lawmakers have scheduled in Ohio for Aug. 8 may tell us a great deal about this moment in American politics after Roe v. Wade. (Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw, 8/7)
USA Today:
In A State With High Maternal Mortality, Indiana's New Abortion Ban Puts More Women At Risk
With its June 30 decision, the Indiana Supreme Court put into effect an abortion ban with few exceptions. This decision will have a negative effect on Hoosiers’ reproductive rights and health care. It also demonstrates a lack of understanding and respect for privacy in the patient-physician relationship. (Drs. Caitlin Bernard, Elizabeth Ferries-Rowe, Elicia Harris, Caroline Rouse and Julie Tillman, 8/5)
The Washington Post:
Lobotomy-Chic Trend On TikTok Has Ugly History
Lobotomies were popularized in the 1930s and were considered a viable treatment for conditions such as schizophrenia until they fell out of favor in the 1950s; the last one was performed in 1967 on a patient who died from the procedure. (Caroline Reilly, 8/2)
Bloomberg:
All It Takes To Avert A Tripledemic Is A Simple Message
If we’re going to avoid the worst of another potential winter tripledemic, public health authorities need to figure out how to convince those at highest risk to get on board with whatever fall vaccine shots they are eligible for. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/6)
Stat:
The Non-Physical Side Effects Of Health Care
When faced with a new diagnosis, a patient knows that the necessary treatment may make her feel lousy. What she doesn’t always account for, though, is the effect that it will have on the rest of her life. (Elsa Pearson Sites, 8/7)