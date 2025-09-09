Viewpoints: It’s A Slippery Slope To MAHA Misinformation; State Health Alliances Will Protect Vaccine Access
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The New York Times:
You Might Have Already Fallen For MAHA's Conspiracy Theories
How does someone become an anti-vaxxer or come to believe that chemotherapy is more dangerous than cancer? It can begin with what seems like a harmless health tip: Cut seed oils or artificial food dyes from your diet. From there, the road can get treacherous. It’s paved with good intentions, surrounded by misinformation and filled with influencers who say they just want to make you, and America, healthy again. (Alexander Stockton and Derek Beres, 9/9)
The Washington Post:
How States Can Protect Vaccine Access From RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it abundantly clear since becoming health and human services secretary that his assurances to Congress cannot be trusted. Again and again, he has implemented policies straight from the anti-vaccine playbook, directly contradicting promises he made during his confirmation hearings. (Leana S. Wen, 9/9)
Stat:
The Coming Red-State Blue-State Divide On Vaccine Requirements
On Sept. 3, Florida became the first state in the nation to announce its intention to eliminate school vaccination requirements. The consequences for children, teachers, and families are immediate, widespread, and potentially devastating. But the even larger threat is national. We’re worried that our states could be next. (Phil Huang and Mysheika Roberts, 9/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
Public Health's Worst Ailment: RFK Jr.
Americans are not chumps. They can usually tell the difference between health care guidance offered by well-informed medical practitioners and the ravings of conspiracy theorists. The latest evidence of this? Polling by The Economist and YouGov found that just 26% would trust Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for medical advice compared with 48% who distrust him. Oh, and what percentage trust their own doctors? That would be a whopping 79% of respondents. Hooray for family physicians. (Peter Jensen, 9/8)
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr.’s CDC Plans Should Alarm Congress And The Public
[Susan] Monarez’s departure from the CDC highlights a dilemma that any successor will face: Under Kennedy, no serious scientist can hold the job. The risk this vacuum of expertise could pose to Americans’ health and safety is significant. (9/9)
Stat:
AI Must Change The Very Architecture Of Medicine
“My watch saved my life.” Liam — not his real name — is a 75-year-old retired teacher in Boston. Two years ago, his son-in-law gave him an Apple Watch. Soon after, it began flagging something strange: possible atrial fibrillation. His cardiologist glanced at the alerts Liam presented, referred to an older EKG, and dismissed the idea. (Charlotte Blease, 9/9)