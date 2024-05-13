Viewpoints: It’s Not In Your Head, Allergies Are Getting Worse; Doctors Know Healthcare Better Than Judges
Editorial writers delve into climate change and allergies, doctors decision-making, mental healthcare, and more.
The New York Times:
Climate Change Is Making Allergies Worse
Seasonal allergies are nothing new, but they’ve been worsening as the climate grows warmer. The growing season starts earlier now — in North America an average of 20 days earlier — and lasts longer, too, extending the length of time when plants are pumping pollen into the air. And the resulting misery arises not just because there’s more pollen to breathe in or because it’s around for increasingly longer seasons. At least one study has indicated that the more carbon there is in the air, the more potent the pollen itself is. (Margaret Renkl, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Doctors, Not Judges, Should Decide When To Treat Patients Without Their Consent
Doctors don’t always have to resort to the courts to treat patients without their consent. There are some notable exceptions, such as during a life-threatening emergency (if a competent patient has not previously refused such treatment) or when there is a pressing societal interest (such as requiring patients with communicable tuberculosis to take antibiotics). (Sandeep Jauhar, 5/13)
Miami Herald:
Many Floridians Struggle To Access The Mental Healthcare They Need. Who's To Blame?
Many Floridians struggle to access the care they need due to a lack of resources and support. That’s why policymakers, healthcare professionals, and the broader community must keep their foot on the gas pedal when addressing mental health in the Sunshine State. (Constance Garner, 5/10)
Stat:
Study: Adult Vaccinations Pay For Themselves In Societal Benefits
The number of children who received their routine vaccinations declined during the pandemic, so public health officials have been focusing on getting kids back up to date. They should also be paying attention to adults as a new, first-of-its-kind report quantifying the economic impact of adult immunizations makes clear. (Phyllis Arthur, 5/13)
Stat:
Close Medicare's Dangerous Gaps In Addiction Treatment Coverage
While many people immediately picture young adults when thinking about the current addiction and overdose epidemic, this crisis is affecting all generations. In fact, more than 7 million older Americans struggle with substance use disorders. Opioid use disorder, in particular, has skyrocketed among Medicare beneficiaries, with opioid overdose death rates rising higher among people 65 and older than in any other age group. (Brian Hurley and Paul N. Samuels, 5/13)