Viewpoints: Litigation May Create Another Formula Crisis; Let’s Offer Hep C Treatment At Addiction Centers
Editorial writers examine infant formula and fortifiers, hepatitis C, palliative care, and more.
Newsweek:
Formula And Fortifiers Are Critical To Saving Premature Babies' Lives
Nutrient-dense formula and breast milk fortifiers are a lifeline for many premature babies, and it is critical that doctors continue to have the option available for their premature patients struggling for sustenance. However, a recent bout of lawsuits targets the few companies that make specialized formulas. While the FDA considers the formulas safe, and NICU doctors consider them essential for the health and vitality of at-risk babies, the litigation threatens the viability of the entire sector, and could deprive premature babies of a life-saving product. (Richard Carmona, 7/16)
Stat:
To Tackle Hepatitis C, Look To Opioid Addiction Treatment Centers
Hepatitis C and opioid use disorder are both chronic but treatable conditions. Yet many Americans living with this deadly combination aren’t offered treatment. Imagine going to your doctor with strep throat and instead of being prescribed an antibiotic you are told it isn’t urgent and you can wait to treat it. A solution is within reach: It starts with recognizing the power of integrating hepatitis C treatment with addiction care. (Sara Lorenz Taki and Lipi Roy, 7/16)
Newsweek:
Choosing A Better Path—What Jimmy Carter Is Teaching Us About Seniors' Health Choices
For healthy people, contemplating one's mortality can seem unfathomable; for patients with serious illness, it's commonplace. Patients want providers to talk with them about options for future care—including palliative care—specialized medical care focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of serious illness. Basic medical training doesn't equip providers with skills to effectively meet a patient's values and goals with a holistic, personalized care plan. (Nathan Goldstein and Benjamin Kornitzer, 7/16)
Stat:
Philanthropists Need To Step Up To Support Nursing Schools, Too
Michael Bloomberg’s donation of $1 billion to Johns Hopkins University to support medical education goes beyond similar gifts to other medical schools. The Bloomberg gift provides support to students in Hopkins’ schools of nursing and public health, not just in its medical school. (Tracy R. Vitale and Caroline Dorsen, 7/16)
Bloomberg:
Hiding Medical Debt Won't Make It Go Away
Paying for health care in America is a complicated business. In recent years, the government has taken valuable steps to reduce the harm that unexpected medical bills and unscrupulous debt collectors inflict on consumers. But a newly proposed rule, which would strip all health-care bills from credit reports, is a step backward. (7/15)