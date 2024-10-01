Viewpoints: More Doctors Treat Obesity As Prevention; Health Crises Shouldn’t Hit Your Credit Score
Editorial writers dissect these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
How 'Obesity First' Health Care Is Transforming Medicine
Health care is undergoing a major paradigm shift. Some clinicians are shifting away from treating chronic conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, back pain and fatigue — long the bread and butter of primary-care medicine — and toward targeting their common root cause: obesity. (Leana S. Wen, 10/1)
Dallas Morning News:
Diabetes Patient: Using Medical Debt For Your Credit Score Adds Insult To Injury
The impact of medical debt being included on my credit report is the very definition of adding insult to injury. It’s aged me. I already struggled to keep up with the cost of living to begin with, and now that struggle is even harder. There’s no money left over after paying my bills to pay off the medical debt or put money into my retirement fund. (George Curlee, 9/30)
Bloomberg:
WHO's Slow Mpox Response Calls For A Rethink
One of the World Health Organization’s most important jobs is managing viral outbreaks. The rapid spread of mpox, a disease related to smallpox, is a reminder of its shortcomings. (10/1)
Bloomberg:
For Black Voters, Abortion Isn't Just A Health Care Issue
“Abortion, framed as a threat, mobilizes Black people to engage in politics,” said Christopher Towler, director of the Black Voter Project. “Abortion is motivating Black support for Harris in a way that it didn’t for Biden.” (Nia-Malika Henderson, 10/1)