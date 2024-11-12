Viewpoints: New Advanced Tests Needed To Track Contagions; RFK Jr. Unqualified To Work In Public Health
Editorial writers dissect these public health issues.
Stat:
Triple Rapid Tests Are Necessary To Contain Mpox, H5N1 Bird Flu
This summer, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rapid spread of mpox in Africa a public health emergency of international concern. The WHO has reported over 46,000 suspected cases and 1,000 deaths this year alone. Only 37% of suspected mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been confirmed with lab-based testing. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to express concern about the H5N1 bird flu virus circulating in American dairy cows, with 46 human cases reported so far. In both outbreaks, public health authorities worry we’re missing many unreported cases because of insufficient testing. (Janika Schmitt and Jacob Swett, 11/12)
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr. Is Too Dangerous for Government
Through his support for Operation Warp Speed, Donald Trump helped oversee one of the great scientific breakthroughs of the 21st century. He should be celebrating that achievement, not undermining it. The best decision of his second term might be removing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from his list of administration hopefuls. (Former NYC Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, 11/12)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr.’s Views On Fluoride Aren’t As Crazy As You Might Think
In the days before the election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is expected to play a key role overseeing federal health agencies in the second Trump administration, alarmed many health officials by calling for the removal of fluoride from public drinking water. This would overturn decades of public health doctrine and is already incurring the wrath of some influential clinicians. (Leana S. Wen, 11/12)
CNN:
The Risky Mix Of Antidepressants And College Life
Is it safe to drink alcohol while taking antidepressant medications? What about using weed? What will happen if I skip a dose of my medicine so I can drink at a party? Are any over-the-counter meds off-limits if I get sick? As a family physician focused on college health, I get asked these questions all the time. (Dr. Jill Grimes, 11/11)
Stat:
ADHD Has Profoundly Shaped My Scientific Journey
Imagine a mind that’s constantly buzzing, leaping from one thought to the next, struggling to filter out the noise of a world that feels perpetually turned up to 11. That’s the experience of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a reality I know intimately. It has profoundly shaped my journey as a scientist, from the setbacks of my early years to the discoveries I’ve made in my laboratory. (Jeff Karp, 11/12)