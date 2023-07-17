Viewpoints: Newer Energy Drinks Targeted To Kids Have Harmful Levels Of Caffeine
Editorial writers delve into energy drinks, body donation, maternal mortality and other public health issues.
The Star Tribune:
Needed Attention On Energy Drinks
The compound's chemical name is 1, 3, 7-Trimethylpurine-2,6-dione. It's a stimulant that occurs naturally in many foods and drinks, but it's also added to a variety of products, making it difficult for even savvy consumers to avoid. (7/14)
The Boston Globe:
Anatomical Donor Programs Are Crucial To Training The Next Generation Of Physicians
Those who have chosen to donate their bodies after death for medical research are necessary to teaching anatomy to future physicians. Yet that practice may be affected by the recent indictment of Harvard Medical School’s morgue manager for allegedly selling organs and cadaver parts for profit. (Paulette Bernd, 7/15)
The New York Times:
We Can Stop The Rise In Maternal Mortality
The maternal mortality rate for Black women in America is, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.6 times that for white women. (Veronica Gillispie-Bell, 7/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Executives On Challenges Emergency Departments Are Facing
The healthcare industry is facing a wide variety of challenges—and solutions aren’t always straightforward. Each month, Modern Healthcare asks leaders in the field to weigh in on their approaches to the sector’s thorny issues. (Dr. Christopher Kang and Dr. James McCarthy, 7/14)
Stat:
Who Gets To Use The Title 'Doctor'?
Florida legislators recently passed legislation to prevent advanced practice nurses in Florida with doctorates from using the honorific “doctor.” The state House and Senate bills proposed that nurses with doctorates who introduce themselves to patients as “Dr. Smith, nurse practitioner,” could face disciplinary action. Lobbyists who supported this measure referred to it as a “patient empowerment bill that allows them to understand who is treating them.” Thankfully, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill. (Stephanie W. Edmonds, Alden A. Bush and Ginny L. Ryan, 7/17)