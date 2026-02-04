Viewpoints: Pediatricians Push Hard Against Vaccine Attacks; Disneyland’s Magic Can’t Wish Away The Measles
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
As RFK Jr. Upends Vaccine Guidance, Pediatricians Are Fighting Back
The American Academy of Pediatrics issuing its own vaccine guidance is not just symbolic. (Leana S. Wen, 2/3)
Bloomberg:
Even Disneyland California Has Measles
From Disneyland to South Carolina, the highly contagious disease is spreading. (Jessica Karl, 2/3)
Bloomberg:
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Shows Danger Of Vaccine Backsliding
A fast-moving measles outbreak in South Carolina reached a grim milestone last week: It is now the biggest outbreak in the US in a quarter century. (Lisa Jarvis, 2/3)
The New York Times:
Nurses Get Bitten, Spat On, Thrown. That’s Why We’re On Strike.
Thousands of New York nurses are on strike. They’re demanding protections to stay safe in the face of a wave of workplace violence. (Sheryl Ostroff, 2/4)
Stat:
A Restless Leg Syndrome Drug Led Me To Compulsive Gambling
I was a tenured professor, a published novelist, and a married father of two sons when I lost everything — because of a drug I was prescribed for a condition most people think is a joke. (J. Aaron Sanders, 2/4)