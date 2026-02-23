Viewpoints: Policies That Help Hospital Giants Need To Be Changed; Human Toll Of Trump’s Anti-Science Stance
Editorial writers discuss these public health topics.
The Boston Globe:
End The Policies That Protect Hospital Monopolies
From payment distortions to certificate-of-need laws, government rules often reward consolidation and block new entrants. Reforming them would spur competition and lower costs. (Ashish K. Jha and Thomas C. Tsai, 2/23)
The New York Times:
The Human Cost Of The Trump's War On Science
The ripple effects of cutting H.I.V. research funding. (Jeneen Interlandi, 2/23)
The Washington Post:
I Plan To Donate My Organs — But I've Taken My Name Off The Registry
As an ICU nurse, I’ve seen organ donation rules hurt families. Here’s a workaround. (Etan Yeshua, 2/22)
Katie Couric Media:
After a 32-Hour Shift in Pittsburgh, I Realized EMTs Should Be Napping on The Job
Exhaustion is a real risk for EMTs and other emergency medical service clinicians. A Pittsburgh EMT explores a solution. (P. Daniel Patterson, 2/22)
Stat:
Don’t Call Doctors, NPs, Or Anyone Else A ‘Health Care Provider’
It’s not about turf. It’s not about hierarchy. It’s not about pet peeves or ego. It’s about taking care of patients. (Lois Snyder Sulmasy, 2/23)