Viewpoints: Program Will Help Medical Students Avoid Ethical Erosion; Women and Children’s Health Is Declining
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Innovative Program Gives Medical Students A Fuller View Of The Health Care System’s Failings
When I first met Maria during her primary care visit, I, a medical student, was struck by her independence at 90 years old. Her frosty hair was brushed into neat curls. Her glasses rested on the tip of her nose. Her reusable grocery bag was frayed at the corners from carrying years of paperwork from doctor’s appointments. (Serena Wang, 11/19)
Bloomberg:
The World Is Failing Women And Children
In too many countries, maternal and child deaths are rising, conflicts are eroding health systems, and climate and economic shocks are widening inequalities. (Cyril Ramaphosa and Helen Clark, 11/19)
The Washington Post:
The FDA Finally Corrects Its Error On Menopause Hormone Therapy
At long last, the Food and Drug Administration will remove a “black box warning” label required on the packaging of most types of menopause hormone therapies. The decision, announced last week, will finally bring regulation in line with science. (Leana S. Wen, 11/18)
Stat:
Medical AI Has A ‘Human In The Loop’ Problem
In 1912, on the banks of the Seine in Paris, Lawrence Sperry, an aviation pioneer, debuted his invention of the autopilot, as he and his assistant climbed onto opposite wings of a biplane flying itself along the river. The stunt shocked onlookers and paved the way for modern aviation. This year, I think medicine reached its autopilot moment. As a physician, the AI hype cycle in health care has long felt to me to be detached from the hard realities of practicing medicine. (Vishal Khetpal, 11/19)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Caregivers Fight For Basic Rights As Billionaires Lobby For AI
I have spent the last seven months learning to be a volunteer lobbyist — registering with the Colorado General Assembly, showing up with research, hoping someone will listen. I became a lobbyist because I became a caregiver. In Colorado, you can be fired or denied workplace flexibility simply because you’re caring for an aging parent, a child with disabilities or a seriously ill spouse. There’s no law protecting you. (Mark Fukae, 11/18)