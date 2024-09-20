Viewpoints: Public Distrust In Science Is Dangerous; How To Tackle The Rural Health Care Crisis
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
The New York Times:
Covid Showed Us That The Truth Is A Matter Of Life Or Death
I am a physician and a scientist. Over 12 years, I had the privilege of serving Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the director of the National Institutes of Health. Before that, I led the U.S. component of the Human Genome Project. (Francis Collins, 9/20)
Newsweek:
Forget Fracking—Rural Pennsylvanians Want To Hear About Health Care
Rural health care in Pennsylvania and across the country is on the brink of collapse. Yet neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump have addressed this crisis or offered solutions to fix it. (Zach Womer, 9/19)
Stat:
How To Take On Big Pharma And Win
In 2013, I sat down at my computer and secured the URL t1international.com. I wanted a place where I could collect and share everything I was learning about the global insulin price crisis. I was only 25 years old, and I had already been living with type 1 diabetes for more than two decades. I had struggled with the ups and downs of high and low blood sugars, been hospitalized multiple times, and faced wildly high costs for my insulin and diabetes supplies in the United States. (Elizabeth Pfiester, 9/20)
Bloomberg:
Fentanyl, Not Decriminalization, Caused Oregon's Spike In Opioid Deaths
The core premise of Measure 110 was that “a health-based approach to addiction and overdose is more effective, humane, and cost-effective than criminal punishments.” That decriminalization not only failed to spare lives, but seemed to cost many more of them, was considered the most damning evidence of its folly. (Lisa Jarvis, 9/19)
The Washington Post:
Trump’s ‘Concepts Of A Plan’ Would Destroy More Than Obamacare
Thanks to GOP vice-presidential nominee JD Vance, we finally know what Donald Trump’s “concepts of a plan” for replacing the Affordable Care Act might look like. Unfortunately, those concepts would probably unravel the U.S. health-care system. (Catherine Rampell, 9/19)