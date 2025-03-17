Viewpoints: Rapport Must Be Built To Assuage Vaccine Fears; Success Of Modern Health Care Led To Distrust
Opinion writers discuss the following public health issues.
Stat:
Former Physician Howard Dean’s Advice For Calming Vaccine Fears
Americans are losing confidence in the safety of vaccines. According to a recent Gallup poll, 20% of adults believe they’re more dangerous than the diseases they’re intended to prevent. That’s up from just 6% in 2001. This growing skepticism is proving deadly. (Howard Dean, 3/17)
The New York Times:
Measles, MAHA Moms And Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
A measles outbreak in West Texas has claimed two lives, and President Trump’s secretary of health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is spreading false claims about the disease and the vaccines that nearly eliminated it. (Jessica Grose and Alexandra Sifferlin, 3/17)
Stat:
HIPAA Can’t Address Fundamental Data Security Vulnerabilities
The health care industry faces a critical security challenge. While organizations invest millions in advanced medical technologies, their approach to protecting sensitive data remains notably outdated. This isn’t merely a compliance issue; it’s a fundamental gap in implementing the hardened security architecture and advanced governance frameworks needed to protect vital medical information. The latest proposed amendments to HIPAA attempt to address these challenges, but without a foundation of robust security infrastructure, even the strongest regulations prove insufficient. (Patrick Spencer, 3/17)
The New York Times:
Musk Said No One Has Died Since Aid Was Cut. That Isn’t True.
As the world’s richest men slash American aid for the world’s poorest children, they insist that all is well. “No one has died as a result of a brief pause to do a sanity check on foreign aid funding,” Elon Musk said. “No one.” That is not true. (Nicholas Kristof, 3/15)
Stat:
What The Loss Of USAID Means In Kenyan Slums
In an instant, more than 1,000 patients at my health care clinic outside Nairobi lost access to lifesaving HIV treatments. Thousands more could no longer receive treatment for tuberculosis or contraception that prevents teenage pregnancies, hurting the well-being of our communities and threatening the progress we’ve made in their medical care. (Jeffrey Okoro, 3/15)