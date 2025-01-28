Viewpoints: Relational Communication Is How Doctors Can Combat Misinformation And Prevent Burnout
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Stat:
How Doctors Can Help Patients Without Burning Out
Earlier this month, a newer patient came in to see me for a check-up and discussion about her extremely high cholesterol level. In her late 50s with a family history of early-age heart attack, she was in a high-risk group for future stroke and coronary heart disease. When I suggested that a statin drug would help mitigate this risk, she replied with something I’m increasingly hearing from patients: “I’m really not a medicine person.” (Jeffrey Millstein, 1/28)
The Washington Post:
FDA’s Proposed New Food Label Could Be A Great Tool For Consumers
In the final days of the Biden administration, the Food and Drug Administration proposed a front-of-package food label that is eye-catching and informative and would help consumers make better decisions about what they eat. The Trump administration should embrace it as an opening salvo for its “Make America Healthy Again” initiative to reduce obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases. (Leana S. Wen, 1/28)
Chicago Tribune:
Harmful Chemicals Shouldn't Be In Food
Jim Richards doesn’t look like a mad scientist and his plant-based milk made from macadamia nuts tastes delicious. Yet his carefully crafted product is one of many in the grocery store that can fall under the dubious heading of “ultraprocessed.” (1/27)
East Bay Times:
Plastic Turf Carries High Cost For Human Health And Planet
Plastic turf contains hazardous chemicals, bio-accumulative “forever” chemicals (PFAS) and heavy metals linked to endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity and carcinogenicity. Children are especially vulnerable to these toxins, which they can absorb through skin contact, inhalation or ingestion. Moreover, industry claims of “safe” new turf products tend to lack comprehensive testing for biological and environmental harm. (Otto Lee and Cindy Russell, 1/26)
Also —
The Kansas Reflector:
Medicaid Cuts In DC Threaten Rural Kansas Health Care System
In the public debate over Medicaid expansion in Kansas, a critical fact often gets lost: Large numbers of our state’s residents already depend on the program. What’s more, despite racist stereotypes, those benefiting from the program live mostly in rural areas. (Clay Wirestone, 1/27)
Chicago Tribune:
Dr. Phil Debases Himself In Chicago, The City That Made Him A Star
We were astonished to see Phil McGraw, a man who uses a sobriquet that includes the word “doctor,” embedding himself with ICE, a questionable move in and of itself for a person who has claimed to heal, and then literally shining a spotlight on a Thai national who was rounded up by ICE on Sunday in Chicago. Dr. Phil’s quarry told him he recognized him from TV and then took part, consciously or not, in his own ritual humiliation for a hungry TV audience. (1/27)