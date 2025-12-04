Viewpoints: Removing Designations Will Worsen Nursing Shortage; Overdiagnosis Debate Gets It Wrong
Opinion writers delve into these public health topics.
The Baltimore Sun:
New Federal Policy Adds To The Nursing Shortage
A nurse is the rare professional who blends clinical expertise — like interpreting data and managing medication — with unconditional compassion. On what might be the worst day of a person’s life, nurses are there with proven science, a healing hand and profound kindness. Today, many of us in health care are deeply worried that a newly proposed federal policy may undermine the very profession our nation relies upon. (Mohan Suntha, 12/3)
Stat:
'Are Mental Health Problems Overdiagnosed?' Is The Wrong Question
The sharp rise in mental health diagnoses among young people has ignited a polarizing debate. Many identify global upheavals as the source of the surge in mental illness — Covid-19, social media, climate anxiety. Others ask if the epidemic is a mirage, arguing that we are medicalizing everyday stress and sadness that are part of the human condition. (Miranda Wolpert, 12/4)
New England Journal of Medicine:
A Threat To Evidence-Based Vaccine Policy And Public Health Security At The FDA
Twelve former commissioners of the FDA express concern that the agency’s recent moves will undermine a regulatory model designed to ensure vaccine safety, effectiveness, and availability. (Robert M. Califf, M.D., Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D., Michael A. Friedman, M.D., Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D., Jane E. Henney, M.D., David A. Kessler, M.D., Mark B. McClellan, M.D., Ph.D., Stephen M. Ostroff, M.D., Norman E. Sharpless, M.D., and Janet Woodcock, M.D., 12/3)
The CT Mirror:
Special Education Needs Embedded Mental Health Support
At the young age of 5 years old, I was introduced to the concept of neurodivergency. My elementary school participated in mainstreaming, a practice in which students with special needs are integrated into general education settings. So, in my kindergarten class there were a few neurodivergent students. I could tell that they were different, but I also understood that this was perfectly okay. We played and learned together, which reinforced the importance of inclusion and acceptance. (Emme Turner, 12/4)
Stat:
Can Chatting With Strangers Improve Public Health? Why I Chat With Strangers About Public Health
I travel a lot. Last year, I took dozens of trips for work, visiting family and friends, and vacation. One of my favorite things to do at airport gates, on trains, or in the backseat of Ubers is chat. (Abdullah Shihipar, 12/4)