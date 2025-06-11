Viewpoints: Requests For Blood From Unvaccinated Donors Pose Problems; RFK Jr.’s Latest Attack On Vaccines
Opinion writers dissect these public health issues.
Stat:
Unvaccinated Donor Blood Requests Present Serious Safety Issues
As a transfusion medicine physician, I have encountered increasing requests for blood from Covid-19 unvaccinated donors or directed donations based on personal beliefs. In one case, a patient refused transfusion from the standard donor pool — insisting on receiving only blood from unvaccinated individuals — and ultimately experienced severe complications during surgery due to delayed transfusion, despite multiple consults and clear explanations that vaccination status has no impact on blood safety. (Jeremy W. Jacobs, 6/11)
The Washington Post:
Kennedy’s Purge Is About Reducing Access To Vaccines
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims that his decision on Monday to purge a key vaccine advisory committee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is about rooting out conflicts of interest and restoring “confidence” in vaccines. His words suggest it is really about advancing his anti-vaccine agenda. (6/10)
Stat:
RFK Jr.’s Horrifying Decision To Fire Vaccine Advisory Committee
In my three decades as a practicing pediatrician, I worked at community clinics across the country. The children in my care came from all walks of life — some with private insurance, others covered under Medicaid, and many with no coverage at all. But every child, regardless of circumstance, deserved the same thing: the best protection possible against deadly, preventable diseases. That meant ensuring they were vaccinated fully and on time. (Richard Besser, 6/10)
The New York Times:
It’s Code Red For Vaccines In America
The number of changes to vaccine policy in the United States in recent weeks is dizzying — and we’ve just hit Code Red. (Michael Mina, 6/11)
The Baltimore Sun:
Trump Fired Hundreds Of Science Communicators Like Me. Public Health Will Suffer.
This week, I joined hundreds of National Institutes of Health (NIH) staff in signing a public letter to Director Jay Bhattacharya urging immediate action to protect academic freedom and scientific integrity. One of our key asks: reinstate the people and teams — like the communications team I was part of — that have long ensured the agency’s transparency and public trust. (Bushraa Khatib, 6/10)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
I Studied Health Hazards That Threaten Kids. Am I Your Enemy?
I recently went on a walk with my 3-year-old granddaughter. She stopped to bend down to inspect flowers and pebbles in the road. I began to think about who her first teachers might be and who prepares them for the classroom. Who are these people who teach future teachers and other young people today in colleges and universities? They are instructors and professors. I was one of them before retiring after 27 years. But many professors are now considered out-of-touch elites, especially if their work deals with disadvantaged people. Many have recently had their grants cancelled by the federal government. (Roger D. Lewis, 6/10)
Stat:
HHS Cuts Threaten A Critical Sickle Cell Disease Program
In December 2023, a groundbreaking announcement grabbed headlines: After years of anticipation, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first gene therapies for treating sickle cell disease, offering hope of eliminating life-altering symptoms. News at the time also featured the treatment’s prohibitive cost — between $2 and $3 million per person. But many stories didn’t mention another fact: For many Americans with this condition, life-changing medications that cost just a few dollars a week remained — and remain — inaccessible. Never mind the million-dollar gene therapy. (Sarah Reeves, 6/11)