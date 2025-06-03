Viewpoints: Right-Leaning States Have An Ivermectin Fantasy; MAHA Health Report Gets Some Things Wrong
The Washington Post:
Ivermectin Does Not Treat Covid. Why Are So Many Embracing It?
In recent months, Republican governors in Idaho, Arkansas and Tennessee have signed bills allowing over-the-counter sales of the antiparasitic medicine ivermectin. Lawmakers from many other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina and Louisiana, are rushing to follow suit. (Leana S. Wen, 6/3)
Stat:
MAHA Kids' Health Report Misinforms About Tonsillectomies And Ear Tubes
The Make America Healthy Again commission’s recent report on children’s health has received a lot of attention for its citation errors and focus on ultra-processed foods, smartphones, and stimulant use. But the less-discussed part on “overmedicalization” of American children stood out to us. (Emily Boss and David Tunkel, 6/2)
The Washington Post:
Kennedy Has Tasted Power. Suddenly 'Freedom' Seems Less Important
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “MAHA” movement is the child of covid-19. During the pandemic, public health agencies and the academics who supported them discredited themselves in the eyes of much of the public, especially on the right. That’s why Republicans became willing, even eager, to see that establishment and the pharmaceutical industry laid low, and less inclined to heed warnings that Kennedy, now the secretary of health and human services, is a crank. (Ramesh Ponnuru, 6/2)
Stat:
Mental Health Anti-Stigma Campaigns Need More Nuance
Years ago, I was the only physician serving a small country town and its surroundings. While the local people were kind, I was new to the area and felt very much alone. I also had depression, so life was difficult. At least I recognized that I needed help and regularly left the town for treatment. Rather than go to the nearest city, I drove to one twice as far away, out of fear that the town would learn about my mental illness. (Paul Bolton, 6/3)
Stat:
4 Ideas To Kick-Start U.S. Drug Research - And Beat China In Biotech
China’s rise in biotechnology is no longer a distant possibility — it’s here. Last year, Chinese firms accounted for over a third of all Big Pharma acquisitions globally. These companies offer something America’s bloated drug development ecosystem increasingly struggles to deliver: speed. That makes them a low-cost biopharma disruptor, and it should be a wake-up call. (Brian Finrow and Sandeep Patel, 6/3)
The New York Times:
Domestic Violence Support Is Unraveling
Much of the federal infrastructure that supports domestic violence programs is damaged or gone. The director of the Office of Family Violence and Prevention Services was placed on administrative leave this spring. One domestic violence advocate told me her organization has gone through four points of contact at the Department of Justice since February. (Rachel Louise Snyder, 6/2)