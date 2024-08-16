Viewpoints: Rising Teen Pregnancy Yet Another Consequence of Ending Roe; Why Is TB Still An Issue?
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Time:
Dobbs-Era Policy Has Irrevocably Changed Teenage Pregnancy
The risk of teenage pregnancy continues to rise at alarming rates. Representing 5% of total births in the U.S. in 2022, there were more than 146,000 teen births—the overwhelming majority of which are oftentimes unintended. Part of this is due to the advancement in our bodily development. In May, 2024, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health released important data that shows the continued trend of earlier puberty in girls. This, coupled with data showing that more than 30% of teens are having sex (most of the time without contraception), sheds light on just how vital reproductive care and sex education is to young people. (Dr. Scott A. Rivkees, 8/15)
The New York Times:
How To Stop The Deadliest Infectious Disease
While international public health efforts have cut global TB case rates by a quarter and death rates by half since 2000, it is still the world’s No. 1 infectious-disease killer. TB claims more than one million lives annually. (Atul Gawande, 8/16)
Bloomberg:
Why Ticks Are Becoming An Even Bigger Danger
Climate change is making these tiny hazards to public health more threatening. As temperatures warm, ticks are spreading endemic diseases more readily, as well as introducing new ones. Both the public and health officials ought to be armed with as much knowledge as possible to combat the danger. (Lara Williams, 8/15)
Scientific American:
Eating Disorders Can Strike Anyone
Eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge-eating disorder and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder. These diseases have grave physical consequences, such as heart arrhythmias, and psychiatric ones, such as depression and suicidality. They are also on the rise, likely related to social isolation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased social media use. (Ashley Andreou, /15)
Stat:
Gilead Suit Alleging Delay Of Safer HIV Meds Won't Stifle Innovation
Gilead Sciences, a pharma company that dominates the market for HIV treatments, agreed in June to settle a case in federal court for $40 million that had been brought by 2,625 people living with HIV. But as a similar and far larger case looms in California courts, right-leaning, big-business-can-do-no-wrong opinion columnists and editorial boards are claiming the lawsuit threatens to destroy the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to innovate. That’s utter nonsense. (Peter Staley, 8/16)
The Washington Post:
The Paris Olympics Shows Covid Is Still With Us. Athletes Must Adapt.
Perhaps the most high-profile covid case from Paris was Noah Lyles, the American runner who achieved the title of “fastest man on Earth” after winning the 100-meter race. After finishing third in the 200 meters, he collapsed on the track, gasping for breath. He then asked for a wheelchair to get back to the stands. (Leana S. Wen, 8/16)