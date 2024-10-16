Viewpoints: Rocky Road For SD Abortion Ballot Measure; Elevate Hard-Working Middle Health Care Managers
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
South Dakota Could Deliver A Blow In The Fight To Save Abortion
Ever since the Supreme Court struck down the abortion protections of Roe over two years ago, antiabortion forces have been stunned by their defeats at the ballot box. In California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont and Ohio, citizens have voted to protect access to abortion. (Rick Weiland, 10/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital Supervisors, Middle Managers Can Thrive With Support
Investing in the needs of frontline employees became a pandemic priority at health systems across the country. It's a critical part of the workforce that continues to garner significant resources today. (Rodney Hanners and Marty Sargeant, 10/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Technology Can Transform Healthcare, But Not Without People
Just a couple of weeks ago at a medical appointment, I heard employees at a registration desk seeking the OK from patients for their doctors to use ambient dictation to record their visits, versus typing notes during the appointments. I didn’t hear anyone say no; who wouldn’t want more eye contact with their doctors and nurses? (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 10/14)
Scientific American:
Kids With ADHD May Still Have Symptoms As Adults
Although a few studies have suggested it is possible for ADHD to appear for the first time in adulthood, more recent research indicates that adult onset is highly unlikely. Nearly all such cases are probably either misdiagnoses of another condition, such as substance use or anxiety, or instances in which childhood symptoms were missed, Sibley says. (Lydia Denworth, 10/15)
The Hechinger Report:
Norway Law Decrees: Let Childhood Be Childhood
At a time when the U.S. has yet to meaningfully invest in widespread, high-quality child care for all, especially for infants and toddlers — and federal child care spending, provided to states through block grants, reaches only 13 percent of eligible American children — Norway provides an example of what affordable, universal, child-centric early care can look like. (Jackie Mader, 10/15)