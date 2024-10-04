Viewpoints: Scurvy May Be More Common Than We Think; Is Melania Trump Really Pro-Choice?
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
Harvard Public Health:
A Doctor On Vitamin C Deficiency In The Modern Age
Scurvy now primarily affects populations with limited access to nutritious food, such as people experiencing food insecurity, smokers, those with certain eating disorders, and individuals with malabsorption disorders or severe dietary restrictions. Why aren’t doctors and public health experts talking about this? Did we forget about scurvy once we found the cure? Or does the health care business model neglect problems that cost little to treat? (Ramona Wallace, 10/2)
The Washington Post:
Melania Trump Is Pro-Choice, Just Like The Other GOP First Ladies
Melania Trump’s revelation on Thursday that she has been a passionate believer in abortion rights throughout her “entire adult life” has been met with no small amount of cynicism. (Karen Tumulty, 10/3)
Stat:
Asynchronous Medicine Specialists Are The Future
Today, the fastest-growing care setting isn’t the hospital or home — it’s the mobile phone. Google now receives more than 1 billion health-related searches every day, and patient messages for medical advice have increased sixfold in the past decade. The explosion in patient messaging is a clear sign that patients want more access to information about their health, despite the long wait times and often unclear responses. (Muthu Alagappan, Rishi Khakhkhar, and Ben Kornitzer, 10/4)
Bloomberg:
Anti-Trans Legislation Is Increasing Youth Suicide Risk
Since 2020, the US has seen an explosion in laws targeting transgender youth. Hundreds of bills have sought to restrict which sport teams they can join, which bathrooms they can use and what medical care they can receive — legislation that opponents say creates a climate of fear and intimidation so severe it could lead some trans youth to suicide. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/4)
The New York Times:
The Complicated Legacy Of Betty Ford’s Breast Cancer Story
Betty Ford was determined not to keep her breast cancer a secret from the American public when she was diagnosed 50 years ago during her time as first lady. As she later remarked, “One day I appeared to be fine, and the next day I was in the hospital for a mastectomy. It made me realize how many women in the country could be in the same situation.” (Barron H. Lerner, 10/3)