Viewpoints: Should Drug Companies Be Able To Bypass Physicians?; RFK Jr. Wants To Cause Chaos
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Stat:
The New Dystopic Era Of Pharma Sites Selling Their Own Drugs
Want to self-prescribe a prescription drug? No problem! Some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are piloting websites that essentially sell their drugs directly to consumers. (Adriane Fugh-Berman and Judy Butler, 11/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Would Allow RFK Jr. To Infect The Body Politic With Crackpot Theories
“I’m gonna let him go wild on health,” Trump told the crowd at his recent Madison Square Garden hatefest. “I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.” The Washington Post reported that Kennedy could be given “significant control over health and food safety … with discussions about some Cabinet and agency officials reporting to him.” (Robin Abcarian, 11/5)
Health Affairs:
Is It Possible To Pay For More Equitable Health Outcomes?
When it comes to health care reform and payment policy, what happens in Massachusetts often doesn’t stay just there—before there were ACOs, there were BCBSMA’s Alternative Quality Contracts, and before there was Obamacare, there was Romneycare. Payers in Massachusetts hope to use the principles of value-based care and pay-for-performance to reduce health care disparities. (Michael S. Gerber, 11/4)