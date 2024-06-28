Viewpoints: Should Insurance Cover Weight-Loss Drugs?; Pentagon Created Anti-Vaccine Nightmare
Stat:
Anti-Obesity Medicines Should Be Covered By Medicare Part D
A new and effective class of anti-obesity medicines, along with lifestyle interventions and sometimes bariatric surgery, can help stem the rising tide of obesity in the United States. But outdated rules set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services make access to these new medicines nearly impossible for the 50 million Americans covered by Medicare and its prescription drug coverage program. (Annette Ansong, Rachel Bond and Tiffany Powell-Wiley, 6/28)
Scientific American:
The Pentagon’s Antivaccine Propaganda Endangered Public Health And Tarnished U.S. Credibility
The battle against scientific misinformation has only grown tougher, as public health advocates will attest, with the rise of a poisonous, hydra-headed anti-vax movement. (Keith Kloor, 6/27)
The Washington Post:
A Pentagon Disinformation Campaign Shows What Not To Do
The Pentagon has offered a good lesson in what not to do. A clandestine disinformation campaign against Chinese coronavirus vaccines in 2020 and 2021, a program just revealed in an investigation by Reuters, was a grave error. (6/27)
Harvard Public Health:
Diversity In Healthcare Is Good For Physicians And Patients Alike
Last month, I fulfilled my life’s greatest dream: I walked across the stage at Harvard Medical School, before the beaming smiles and proud cheers of my loved ones, to complete my two-decade-long journey to become Dr. Nolen. I am the first doctor in my family, an accomplishment I know will have an impact on my community, family, and future patients for years to come. (LaShyra Nolen, 6/25)
Stat:
Deep South Biotech Hubs Can Help Secure The U.S. Supply Chain
Scientific breakthroughs will enable a future of personalized drug discovery, where precision medicine makes it possible to receive the right dose of the right medicine at the right time. America’s ability to lead this global frontier of medicine is contingent upon our willingness to recognize China as a competitor and respond accordingly. But often overlooked in this essential conversation is the importance of investing more in U.S. biotech firms and innovation ecosystems — including those outside of the well-recognized hubs. (Josh Carpenter, 6/28)