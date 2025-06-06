Viewpoints: Social Media Is Driving Self-Diagnosis; RFK Jr. Callously Fired All Heat Safety Experts At NIOSH
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
'Therapy Speak' Is Everywhere, And It's Not Healthy
Psychiatric diagnosis has taken on a new role in public life. Turbocharged by social media, “therapy speak” has permeated every corner of today’s culture. More and more people are diagnosing themselves with mental health and behavioral disorders, whether or not they’ve seen a licensed mental health care provider. In fact, many people are embracing a psychiatric diagnosis as more than a clinical tool. They are using it to explain who they are, define their identities, and find community online. (Victor G. Petreca, 6/6)
Bloomberg:
Heat Is Bad For Workers’ Health. RFK Jr. Doesn’t Care.
We’re on the verge of what will probably be one of the hottest Northern Hemisphere summers in human history. In early May, the water in the English Channel was already so hot that octopuses invaded it, inspiring Bloomberg News’ Joe Wertz to dub this “hot octopus summer,” and not in a fun, Megan Thee Stallion way. (Mark Gongloff, 6/6)
The Washington Post:
This Could Be RFK Jr.'s Most Costly Mistake
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already tarnished his legacy as Health and Human Services secretary with numerous false statements and questionable decisions about vaccines. Last week, he added yet another serious blunder: The federal government, his department announced, will pull more than $760 million committed to developing shots for bird flu. (Leana S. Wen, 6/5)
Stat:
We Set Out To Quantify U.S. Academic Contributions To Medicines. The Results Stunned Even Us
Behind nearly every prescription filled in America lies a powerful engine of innovation, fueled by the research conducted within the nation’s universities. Picking up a new prescription at the pharmacy represents the culmination of a decades-long choreography between the private, public, and academic sectors that drives this country’s medical innovation and ensures the most cutting-edge care and technology are available here. (Kevin Gardner and Michael Kinch, 6/6)
Stat:
A Medical Forensic Nurse's Concerns About At-Home Sexual Assault Kits
Recently, in a significant shift toward accessible, patient-driven health care, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first at-home cervical cancer screening test. This decision supports a growing trend toward decentralizing health services and empowering people to have more control over their health screenings and tests. (Rachell A. Ekroos, 6/6)