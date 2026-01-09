Viewpoints: The Deadly Cost Of Ignoring Black Maternal Health; Opioid Deaths Aren’t Linked To Venezuela
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The Boston Globe:
The Maternal Death Of A Black Maternal Health Advocate
In a nation with the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income countries, Dr. Janell Green Smith’s death is a uniquely American tragedy. (Renee Graham, 1/8)
The Washington Post:
What's Behind The Stunning Decline In American Opioid Deaths?
One major contributor is a decline in the supply of fentanyl. (Jonathan Caulkins and Peter Reuter, 1/7)
Stat:
Neurology Needs More Palliative Care Specialists
Mr. Tshabalala (not his real name) sat on the examination table in a thin gown, his arms resting on his thighs. He spoke isiXhosa, and when I greeted him in his language, his face opened into a smile. He told me he was a primary school teacher. He had first noticed difficulty holding the chalk while writing on the blackboard; lately, his handwriting had become illegible and his speech had begun to change. (Busi Mombaur, 1/9)
Chicago Tribune:
Real Food Belongs At The Base Of The Food Pyramid
Those battling chronic illness know what a long, difficult battle it is to get well again, understanding all too well that old sentiment, You don’t realize how important your health is until you lose it. (1/9)
The Washington Post:
What We Know And Don't Know About Medical Cannabis Use
Some patients are convinced cannabis helps them. Here’s how doctors can guide their care. (Leana S. Wen, 1/8)