Viewpoints: Trump’s Plan For GLP-1s Fails Most Americans; CDC Website Now Promotes Anti-Vaccine Ideology
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Trump’s Regressive Deal On GLP-1s Misses The Mark For Patients Like Me
The U.S. government is finally flexing its negotiating muscle to reduce GLP-1 prices and expand access to these medicines — for weight loss — in federal health programs. President Trump’s much-anticipated “deal” with GLP-1 manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk makes modest steps to expand patient access to the class of GLP-1 medications for the many millions of Americans who struggle with obesity. (Gavin Hart, 11/21)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr. Contaminates CDC Website With Lies About Vaccines And Autism
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its website to surrender its steadfast adherence to vaccine science. The links between immunizations and autism, the site now reads, “have been ignored by health authorities.” (11/20)
The New York Times:
Our Depressing Vaccine Future Laid Bare On The C.D.C. Website
Kennedy has a rhetorical advantage in that his deceptions can be definitive while scientific honesty has to come with caveats. (Jessica Grose, 11/20)
Stat:
FDA’s New Voucher Program Replaces Science With Barter
The recent news that the head of the Food and Drug Administration’s drug reviewing division had been ousted showed a federal health administration in chaos. Yet a peek behind the main storyline reveals that something more troubling is happening. (Daniel Carpenter, Thomas Hwang and Aaron S. Kesselheim, 11/21)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Pharmacy Benefit Managers Keep Costs Down. Leave Them Alone.
For carpenters in Missouri, every dollar counts. Between taxes, insurance and the rising cost of materials, it seems like money doesn’t go as far as it used to — because it doesn’t. That’s why I don’t understand why some in the Missouri Legislature would even consider prohibitive legislation that would raise the cost of health care for workers all across the state from all different walks of life. (Mark Dalton, 11/20)