Viewpoints: US Withdrawal From WHO Will Have Dire Global Effects; States Must Stay Attentive On Abortion Rights
Opinion writers dissect these public health issues.
The New York Times:
Without The United States, Global Health Will Fall Apart
The United States has long been a leader in global health, and it is critical to the safety of Americans that we remain so — which is why some of President Trump’s isolationist impulses are worrisome. (Kathleen Sebelius, 1/24)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinoisans Must Stay Vigilant On Abortion Rights
Many Illinois residents believe their abortion rights and access are “Trump proof,” thanks to many years of legislative victories in Springfield. It’s true that Springfield has put important protections into place in recent years, such as the Reproductive Health Act, the expansion of Medicaid and private insurance coverage for abortion care, and protections for patients and providers from criminalization. But the scary truth is, our rights remain at risk with Donald Trump in the White House with control over the Supreme Court and both the House and Senate. (Sarah Garza Resnick, 1/24)
The Washington Post:
I Photographed Abortion Clinics. What Caught My Eye Hung On The Walls.
I’ve lived in Ohio for a little over a decade. When I moved to the Midwest in 2014 for a teaching job, there were 29 functioning abortion clinics. Today there are nine. (Carmen Winant, 1/23)
The New York Times:
A Legacy Of Lies Is Stalling The Quest To Cure Alzheimer's
Medical advances have beaten back many relentless assassins in recent decades, such as cancer and heart disease. A wide range of treatments share credit: surgery, medicines, radiation, genetic therapies and healthful habits. Mortality rates for those two diseases, the top causes of death in the United States, have fallen sharply. But in an aging population, Alzheimer’s death rates have gone in the opposite direction. (Charles Piller, 1/24)
The Boston Globe:
AG Campbell’s Suit Highlights Why Insulin Prices Are So High
In 2021, the FDA approved a new insulin drug, Semglee, that was interchangeable with a brand-name insulin called Lantus. Lantus cost $292 for a 30-day supply. Drugmaker Viatris launched two versions of its drug — Semglee cost $269 and a generic version cost $99 for the same amount, according to the Biosimilars Council. Now, in a rational world, insurers would immediately switch to the generic drug so patients with diabetes could save money. (1/24)
Stat:
Homelessness Is A Health Care Problem
When we first encountered Daniel, we didn’t have a medical van. Back then we drove our own vehicles around town, searching for people who needed care. Daniel fit the bill. He was in his late 30s, had a lengthy criminal record, and had been living on the streets of Long Beach, California, for two years. (Indu Subaiya and Benjamin Kaska, 1/24)
Also —
The Boston Globe:
Addiction Treatment Should Be Free
For people who study the opioid epidemic, 2025 marks a grim anniversary: It has been 30 years since the Food and Drug Administration approved the opioid OxyContin for the treatment of chronic pain. The crisis that ensued is dizzying in its reach and scope, but there is little doubt that Purdue Pharma’s reckless and cynical rollout of OxyContin marked the beginning. (Philip Eil, 1/23)
Stat:
Overdose Rates Are Still Far Too High Among Black Americans
For years, we have studied and cared for patients living with a condition that resulted in annual death rates in the U.S. of more than 100,000 people per year. Now, we have seen the first real sign of hope in more than a decade: a stunning 14% decline in the national overdose death rate. We are encouraged by this sharp decline, yet are also deeply troubled that this hard-fought progress is not being shared equally across all our communities. (Natrina L. Johnson and Miriam Komaromy, 1/24)