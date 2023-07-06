Viewpoints: Vaccine Distrust Is Waning; What Role Do Doctors Want AI To Take In Their Practices?
Editorial writers discuss vaccine skeptics, A.I. in medicine, overturning Roe and other public health issues.
The New York Times:
Pro-Vaccine Views Are Winning. Don’t Fear The Skeptics
When you look at rates of vaccination among young children for potentially dangerous infectious diseases, the data is encouraging. (Jessica Grose, 7/6)
The New York Times:
A.I. Will Change Medicine But Not What It Means To Be A Doctor
Though medicine is a field where breakthrough innovation saves lives, doctors are — ironically — relatively slow to adopt new technology. (Daniela J. Lamas, 7/6)
USA Today:
Overturn Of Roe Has Denied Women Healthcare. I'm Fighting For Them
Almost every day we read a new story detailing the horrific experience a woman went through when she was denied access to essential health care. Women from states such as Missouri, Tennessee and Texas are being denied care for life-threatening pregnancy complications, including ectopic pregnancies. (Dr. Caitlin Bernard, 7/2)
Chicago Tribune:
Medicare Agency Limiting Access To Alzheimer’s Treatment
A new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, lecanemab, will likely receive traditional Food and Drug Administration approval on Thursday, marking a tremendous milestone for patients and their families. Unfortunately, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is closing the door to ready access of this new treatment. (Raymond Scott Turner, 7/6)
Bloomberg:
Political Attacks On Transgender Health Care Are Hurting Kids
It’s increasingly difficult for transgender youth to get the health care they need. Over the past two years, a swath of US states have made it illegal for minors to receive gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers and hormone treatments. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/5)
The CT Mirror:
Teach Mental Health First Aid In CT High Schools
In 1855 Fredrick Douglas said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” Over 150 years later, this quote is still poignantly relevant, as the mental challenges confronting American teens have slowly escalated into a national health crisis. (Shikhar Motupally, 7/6)
The CT Mirror:
Addressing Maternal Death Rates Among Black Women
Tori Bowie, the former fastest woman in the world and three-time Olympic medalist, tragically died at age 32. Recent news revealed that her death was due to complications from childbirth while being eight months pregnant. The Associate Medical Examiner suggested that respiratory distress and eclampsia, a condition related to high blood pressure during pregnancy, may have contributed to her death. This incident serves as a reminder of the alarming rates of maternal death, particularly among Black and brown women, not only in Florida, where Bowie passed away, but also in Connecticut. (Venezia Michalsen, Anuli Njoku and Sadie Witherspoon, 7/6)
Stat:
Inflation Reduction Act, Other Biden Policies Hurt Cancer Research
When then-Vice President Biden launched the Cancer Moonshot in 2016, there was reason to be optimistic. Decades of rigorous science had transformed many cancers from a death sentence to a manageable chronic disease. Unfortunately, while the president promised a war on cancer, he declared a war on the cure instead. (Stephen J. Ubl, 7/6)