Viewpoints: Voters Didn’t Tend To US Health Care Needs; The Befuddling Vote For Abortion And Trump
Opinion writers delve into these public health topics.
Los Angeles Times:
Health Care – And Not Just Reproductive Care – Was On The Ballot, And It Lost Big
Republicans may well feel empowered to continue their long campaign against the nation’s public health infrastructure, to step up their attacks on science, and to spread the anti-vaccine mantra of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has worked his way into [Donald] Trump’s inner circle. (Michael Hiltzik, 11/7)
The New York Times:
How Could Trump And Abortion Rights Both Win?
Abortion rights measures passed in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada and New York; abortion rights secured well over half of the vote in Florida, although not enough to reach the 60 percent threshold to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s Constitution. (Jill Filipovic, 11/7)
Newsweek:
Healthy Aging Is Relevant For Young People, Too
Even before the pandemic, the U.S. ranked well below other wealthy countries in life expectancy at birth, a hypothetical measure based on current, age-specific death rates. An expert panel of the Institute of Medicine termed this lower ranking the "U.S. health disadvantage" in 2013, due largely to higher death rates before age 50. Over time, the gap in life expectancy has grown between the U.S. and other countries. (Mary C. White, 11/7)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Prostate Cancer’s Toll On Black Men Demands Attention, Not Just Survival
I can’t fret about who will serve as our next president, because that matter settled itself Tuesday night. So, to dwell on it takes my mind off the present, off things that hold more personal significance. Prostate cancer, for one. I’m a survivor of a disease that takes thousands of men’s lives each year. (Justice B. Hill, 11/8)