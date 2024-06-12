Viewpoints: We Aren’t Ready For H5N1; Factory Farming And Bird Flu Are A Dangerous Mix
Editorial writers tackle bird flu, contraception, vaping, and more.
Scientific American:
The Dairy Industry Must Act Faster To Keep H5N1 Bird Flu From Starting A Human Epidemic
The subtype of bird flu that is going around is more accurately called H5N1, and the current outbreak in dairy cows has escalated to an alarming level. The H5N1 virus is now infecting humans, with many field reports of human illness on dairy farms and three documented cases in people, including one with respiratory symptoms. (Kay Russo, Michelle Kromm, and Carol Cardona, 6/11)
The New York Times:
Our Desire For Inexpensive Food Is Putting Us In Danger
A dairy worker in Texas contracts H5N1 bird flu after contact with infected cows, and suffers eye inflammation. Weeks later, a dairy worker in Michigan begins to cough and then tests positive for the virus. A ferret in a cage (ferrets are often used as study proxies for humans) becomes infected with the virus by airborne transmission from a sick ferret in a nearby cage. These data and other recent cases of H5N1 suggest that the virus might be evolving to spread more easily to — and among — people. (David Quammen, 6/12)
USA Today:
Republicans Rejected Right To Contraception Act. Why? To Control Women
The fight for reproductive justice is continuing at the federal and state levels, and the Republican Party is determined to prove its dedication to controlling women's bodies and birth control choices. (Sara Pequeno, 6/9)
Stat:
FDA: Don't Let Illicit Vaping Devices Be Sold To Kids
If it were common knowledge that a company was targeting kids to consume highly addictive and dangerous products, you’d expect the government to do something about it. Yet millions of illegal vapes are being smuggled into the U.S. and sold widely — mainly to kids — and the Food and Drug Administration is doing little about it. (Vallerie Biancaniello, 6/12)
USA Today:
Hunter Biden has been found guilty. But his drug addiction reflects America's problem.
Hunter Biden was found guilty on federal charges Tuesday for lying about his drug use on a gun purchase application in 2018, for lying to the gun dealer and for owning the gun. Yet, Hunter Biden’s drug problem is America’s drug problem. His case reflects the reality of widespread substance abuse in our nation, reinforces harmful behavior through media glamorization of substance use and underscores systemic problems in social services. The case also highlights the need for comprehensive drug reform in the United States. (Marla Bautista, 6/11)