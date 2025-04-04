Viewpoints: What’s At Risk For Harvard Medicine; RFK Jr. Should Focus On Why Young Adults Are Getting Cancer
The New York Times:
I Led Harvard's Medical School, And I Fear For What's To Come
Biomedical research carried out across the Harvard ecosystem is a beacon for progress across the globe, ranging from fundamental studies of molecules, cells and biological systems to therapeutic advances in cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders and virtually every area of human health. N.I.H. funding supports a large proportion of this work, carried out by thousands of physicians and Ph.D. scientist faculty members and trainees. It’s unclear how the threatened review of grants will affect this extraordinary community, but losing momentum for this work and the care of patients could be dire. (Jeffrey Flier, 4/4)
The New York Times:
The Real Health Mystery Kennedy Should Take On
There is a troubling possibility that the amount and quality of American research will decline over the next four years. But it seems early-onset cancer is an arena in which the interests of the health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., align with scientific priorities. After all, this is about chronic illness that may be at least somewhat linked to consumption of ultra-processed foods and an unhealthy lifestyle. If Mr. Kennedy truly wants to make America healthy again, perhaps he should forgo pointless investigations into whether vaccines cause autism, and focus here instead. (Daniela J. Lamas, 4/4)
Stat:
Public Health Is Experiencing Two Brutal Hits Simultaneously
There’s a theory of cancer causation that I’ve been thinking about recently called the two-hit hypothesis. It proposes that cancer begins with two mutations: one that can be inherited and one that is influenced by environmental or other factors. Public health seems to be in the midst of experiencing two hits. The result could be deadly. (Scott Rivkees, 4/4)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Don't Use Pro-Choice Resources To Attack Pro-Choice Spencer
To our community and supporters of reproductive freedom, I am compelled to speak out regarding the recent use of Abortion Action Missouri resources in support of a mayoral campaign that is actively targeting a staunch reproductive freedom advocate in the St. Louis mayoral race — Alderwoman Cara Spencer. (Sheila Greenbaum, 4/2)
The Baltimore Sun:
EPA Deregulation Leaves No One Breathing Easier
Coal dust is associated with a range of lung illnesses including, most famously, black lung and is believed to carry more risk of emphysema, a progressive lung disease, than smoking. Yet what is also concerning, but not really addressed by what scientists found in dust samples, is this: What other airborne toxic substances might folks living in Curtis Bay be breathing in on a regular basis and what has been the impact over years? (4/3)